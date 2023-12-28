Teen among 2 killed in latest Lynn shooting, police call attacks "targeted"

LYNN – A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot and killed in Lynn late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Camden Street. Both victims were rushed to North Shore Medical Center where they died.

It was the second straight night of violence in Lynn. On Tuesday, three people were shot at the Pizza Hut on State Street. All three are in stable condition following that incident, police said.

"Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks, and we ask for the public's help," Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said in a statement Thursday.

"This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community," Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call (781) 477-3190.