2 people killed in western Massachusetts plane crash

Two people died Saturday night during a small plane crash in western Massachusetts.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Center Street in Ludlow.

Initially, the incident was called in as a missing aircraft. Massachusetts State Police troopers, the Ludlow Police Department, and other agencies searched the area and eventually found the crash site.

Sunday morning, the Hampden District Attorney's office confirmed that two people were found dead following the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

After a search for the aircraft, the plane was found crashed into a wooded area. There are several homes in the area where the damaged plane was found.

Video taken at the scene showed a large emergency response, with Massachusetts State Police cruisers and other resources in the area. The plane could not be seen from the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash. They are responding to investigate and will investigate along with state police, the Hampden DA and Ludlow police.

No additional details about the crash are currently available.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not yet been released. It is also not clear where the plane took off from or where the aircraft was traveling to before it crashed.

Christopher Hyldburg of Hyldburg Aviation told WBZ-TV the victims and aircraft were part of Alpha-One Flight Services.

"While we are devastated at the loss for our flying family, this pales to the overwhelming heartache for the family and friends of two very special people. It is with much love we send our condolences," Hyldburg said. "Alpha One cannot comment on the investigation, but we are assisting [literally] side-by-side with Federal, State and Local authorities. This is the first accident resulting in injury in Alpha One's 38 year history; we appreciate your discretion and understanding."

A town in Hampden County, Ludlow is located just over 10 miles north and east of Springfield, which is the third-largest city in Massachusetts. Ludlow is also about 80 miles west of Boston.