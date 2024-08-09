Man dead, woman and boy wounded in Lowell shooting

LOWELL - A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a home in Lowell early Friday morning. A juvenile victim was also shot and is in stable condition. The man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

The community is traumatized after the shooting at a multi-family home on South Walker Street shortly after midnight Friday. Witnesses say one of the victims was a teenage boy who ran around the corner for help.

In the middle of the night, good Samaritan brothers heard a shocking cry for help in their apartment foyer.

"He was on the ground, he was looking very pale. Like very, very pale. It looked like he was dying. It looked like he was dying," said the witness who did not want to be identified.

They say the boy was bleeding, suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

"I was helping, my brother was helping too. My brother gave him a shirt to cover the wound," the witness said. "They're all on the phone with 911 and we're all just waiting. I ran upstairs, we got water. We're like helping him, we're giving him water and stuff and then that's when the police department came, and everybody came."

Police say the boy was trying to escape a shooting at a house just around the corner on South Walker Street.

"He said that his dad had shot him and that his dad was schizophrenic and that his parents were arguing," the witness said.

Neighbors heard arguing inside home

Neighbors also heard the arguing and called police. Inside the house, on the second floor, police found a man who had shot himself to death and a woman who had been fighting for her life after being shot. Investigators say she is still in critical condition.

Neighbors and the landlord say the man and woman were in a tumultuous relationship and police had been called before. The teenage boy is expected to survive.

"It looked like he had just came from his home because he just shorts on. No shirt, no shoes, no nothing," the witness said.

The victims have not been identified.