Lowell woman convicted in road rage killing arrested again, parents of victim outraged

A Lowell woman convicted of killing a man in a road rage case seven years has been arrested again.

For Martha and Ron Devoe, the pain of losing their son, Marc, is still raw nearly 10 years later. "He didn't deserve to die like this," Martha Devoe said amid tears.

The Devoes told WBZ-TV their distrust of the legal system has deepened since Marc's death, in part, because the woman convicted of his road rage killing, was re-arrested by Tewksbury police.

Graciela Paulino, 28, is accused of illegal possession of drugs with intent with to distribute and illegal possession of ammunition.

For Ron Devoe, it is the fulfillment of an emotional prediction he made right after her 2019 trial. "I just know she'd burn herself. It's just the way she is," Ron Devoe said.

WBZ dug into Paulino's records. In 2019, she was sentenced to nine and half years for shooting Marc Devoe in the chest. She served roughly six and a half years and was granted parole last July.

Not under parole supervision, released with no bail

According to a Parole Board's Record of Decision from last April, Paulino "completed numerous rehabilitative programs," and "presents w/ remorse and seems motivated to change."

But in December of 2024, Paulino was taken back into custody for apparently violating her parole. When she was arrested, Wednesday, on drugs and firearms charges, she was not under parole supervision. She was released on personal recognizance with no bail.

The Devoes say they have many questions about why she was released from her prison sentence. "She has to be put in jail. It's not good," Ron said.

WBZ's attempts to reach Paulino for a comment with unsuccessful.