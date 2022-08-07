Young man charged with stabbing aunt to death in Lowell

LOWELL - A young man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his aunt to death in Lowell last week.

Police were called to 64-year-old Linda Gilbert's home on Loring Street just after 11 p.m. on July 31 and found her with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where she died.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a man walking to and from the house around the time of the murder. That led them to 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, her grand nephew. Police said they found the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murder and his aunt's DNA was on them.

Settles was arrested Saturday at Lowell General Hospital where the D.A. said he has been "civilly held since August 1." He will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on a murder charge.