Lowell 4th grader rewarded for kindness after using donated gift card on present for dog

A 4th grader from Lowell is being rewarded for his kindness after he bought food for his dog rather than toys for himself during a Target charity event. Victor Amaro, 10, was chosen to participate in the Heroes and Helpers program, which gives $100 gift cards to 100 of the most in-need children in Lowell to shop for Christmas.

"I felt bad because my dog's birthday was the other day, and she just turned five. I got her the dog food because it was her birthday," Victor said.

The event involves Lowell Police, firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, and EMTs, who shop around Target with each child. They can buy whatever they like with their buddy. Most children spend some part of their allotment on their family, but Victor went above and beyond, using his entire gift card for others.

His kindness towards his dog, Belle, and his family caught the attention of Lowell Police Officer Emmanuel Antonetty.

Victor and his siblings with their dog Belle. Amaro family

"I'm a dog person myself, and hearing about the dog stuff was awesome," Antonetty said. "I enjoy doing this because it gives a different perspective than what people normally see, and doing this helps out kids and people in the community."

So Antonetty scheduled another visit to Target and PAL of Massachusetts gave another $100 for Victor to spend at Target.

"I feel excited because I get another chance at getting some more stuff for my family and having fun," Victor explained to WBZ-TV.

Victor bought a football for himself, a Monopoly game to play with his family, and more on his second shopping trip. He said it was the "best day ever."

But the message that Victor wants people to take away this holiday season?

"Always be kind to somebody, and they'll be kind back to you," Victor said,