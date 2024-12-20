Watch CBS News
Lovestruck Books opens in Cambridge, creating a community for romance readers

By Samantha Chaney

Boston area's first romance bookstore opens
CAMBRIDGE - A romance bookstore - the first in the Boston area - has opened its doors in Cambridge, giving fans of the genre the chance to revel in romantic reads.

A first for the Boston area

"We're the first brick-and-mortar romance-focused bookstore in the Boston area," Rachel Kanter, owner of Harvard Square's new Lovestruck Books, said.

For customer Birukti Tsige, there's no better feeling than scuffling up with a good romance novel.

"There's just something comforting about it. I love the hallmarks of the genre," she said. The twists and turns of a good love story are what keep her flipping through the pages. "I probably, read, like two or three a week sometimes."

According to Kanter, the store is stocked with 10,000 books. "We have Romantasies; we've got sports, dark romance, historical books ... I mean literally everything," she said.   

Books aren't the only thing available on the bookshelves. "We've got everything meant to enhance the reading experience: we've got tea; we've got things for a cozy night in. We've also got craft activities if you want to take a mental break from the things going on in your life."   

A community brought together by romance

Kanter hopes her store becomes more than just a destination for readers. She wants to create a community.   

"So much that's going on in the world right now is hard. I wanted it to be a place that almost felt like an escape," she said. "I think people just really want something that is optimistic and hopeful." 

She wants readers to feel a sense of belonging here and an inspiration to find love and write novels of their own. 

"My dream is to have a wedding here. But also first dates would be great, too," Kanter said. 

