By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots for his 40th career shutout, including Morgan Geekie's third-period penalty shot, and Mats Zuccarello scored an early goal as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Andre Lee and Erik Gustafsson also scored for the Kings, who picked up just their sixth win.

Michael DiPietro made 19 saves for the Bruins, who lost their third straight for the first time this season.

Kuemper made a left-pad stop on Geekie's penalty shot wrister en route to his first shutout this season.

The previous eight games in Boston between the teams were decided in overtime or a shootout, with the Kings winning five.

DiPietro made a splendid glove stop on Quinton Byfield's second-period penalty shot. Byfield went wide left and cut in before firing a backhand shot.

Boston lost its last two games against two of the league's better teams - Minnesota and Montreal - by a combined score of 11-4.

Coming into the game a point ahead of the West's basement, the Kings went ahead 1-0 when Zuccarello's wrister from the left circle slipped inside the near post 15:46 into the game.

Cutting in front, Lee had Scott Laughton's pass carom in off his left knee in the second.

Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty played his 1,297th game with the club, moving past Dustin Brown for second on the team's all-time list behind Anze Kopitar's 1,521.

Boston won 4-1 in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 in the teams' other meeting this season.

The Kings came in with the NHL's worst penalty kill percentage, allowing 11 goals in 22 chances, but kept Boston scoreless in two opportunities.

Artemi Panarin, who leads the Kings with 19 points in 17 games, missed his second straight game due to a family matter.

Up next

Kings: At Toronto on Thursday.

Bruins: Travel to Detroit Wednesday.