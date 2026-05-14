Woman killed, 3 hurt when boat slams into pier near Logan Airport runway in East Boston

A 24-year-old woman was killed and three other people were hurt late Wednesday night when a boat crashed into a pier just off a runway at Logan Airport in East Boston.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the water off of runway 4R, not far from Castle Island.

The boat crashed into a pier near a Logan Airport runway on May 13, 2026. Boston EMS

Massachusetts State Police said four people were on a recreational boat when it crashed into the pier. According to the Suffolk District Attorney's office, there were three women and one man on the boat.

Boston EMS said that four people were "carefully extricated" from the rocks. Rescuers said the conditions were challenging because it was so dark and the rocks along the shoreline were slippery.

A map shows the area where a boat crashed near a Logan Airport runway. CBS Boston

State police said that all four were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The 24-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

"The others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Tina Nguyen, a spokesperson for the district attorney, said in a statement Thursday.

Police have not identified any of them or said who was operating the boat.

It is not clear what caused the crash, or if anyone could face charges.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.