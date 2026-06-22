Close call at Boston's Logan Airport as 2 flights come within 300 feet of each other

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into an apparent close call at Logan Airport in Boston over the weekend.

They said an American Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the same runway where a Delta flight was landing.

The Delta pilots saw what was happening and were able to abort the landing and pull up in time to avoid hitting the American plane. The jets were an estimated 300 feet apart, according to CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

The FAA said an American Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff around 11:30 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2026 on the same runway where a Delta flight was landing. CBS News

The maneuver is called a "go-around." The Delta flight from Dallas was able to land on its second attempt without any issues. No one was hurt. There were 129 passengers and six crew members on the flight, according to the airline. The American flight was heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

An air traffic control audio recording of the incident has raised the question if the air traffic controllers lost track of the American Airlines flight after they cleared it for takeoff.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.