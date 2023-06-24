Watch CBS News
Local News

'Little Free Record Shop' pops up in Allston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Little Free Record Shop in Allston
Little Free Record Shop in Allston 02:01

ALLSTON - Little free libraries have become popular over the past few years - but how about an option for music lovers?

WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer has the answer to that question:

@wbznewsradio

Rocking, Rolling, & Repurposing. #Boston #Massachusetts #NewEngland #AllstonMA #LowerAllston #AllstonChristmas #NewburyComics #BostonMusic #RecordCollection #RecordStore #LittleFreeLibrary #BostonCheck #BostonTikTok

♬ original sound - WBZ NewsRadio

You can find the "Little Free Record Shop" at the corner of Franklin and Holton streets.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.