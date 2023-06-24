'Little Free Record Shop' pops up in Allston
ALLSTON - Little free libraries have become popular over the past few years - but how about an option for music lovers?
WBZ NewsRadio's Matt Shearer has the answer to that question:
@wbznewsradio
Rocking, Rolling, & Repurposing. #Boston #Massachusetts #NewEngland #AllstonMA #LowerAllston #AllstonChristmas #NewburyComics #BostonMusic #RecordCollection #RecordStore #LittleFreeLibrary #BostonCheck #BostonTikTok♬ original sound - WBZ NewsRadio
You can find the "Little Free Record Shop" at the corner of Franklin and Holton streets.
