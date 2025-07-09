Fans pack Gillette Stadium as Revolution host Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

For many fans who helped fill Gillette Stadium Wednesday night, the New England Revolution hosting soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF marked the highlight of the summer.

"He's overall my favorite player and most of my friends' favorite player too. I got the ticket for my birthday when I turned ten!" said Lucas.

Messi scored twice Wednesday night, leading Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over the Revolution.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi takes to the field ahead of the MLS regular season match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 9, 2025. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Kicking around the parking lot prior, even preteens predicted they'll someday tell their own kids about witnessing the greatness! "They're going to be like what! You saw Messi play! That's crazy," said 12-year-old Samvid.

Revs season ticket holders, like the passionate Rebellion supporters group, were less swept up in the Messi Mania.

"I'm a Revolution fan. I'm here for the Revolution. The Messi is just an added bonus," said fan Michael Collins.

"Definitely a different vibe"

"It definitely is a different vibe here. You get here a little earlier than normal. You get into your seat a little bit sooner," said Ashley Taylor Fuller.

But no complaints about the increased traffic - Revs regulars are cheering for the chance to elevate the team they love.

"Having a full soccer stadium almost feels kind of like it is over in Europe where they have full stadiums with 60, 70,000 people; to go from having around 30,000 a game to double that is super exciting," said Derek Tirrell.

"There's such passion around this team and it's great to get the exposure, like last year when Miami came in April and now this year. We're hoping some of the folks who are here just to see the great Messi will come throughout the summer!" said Kim Jones.