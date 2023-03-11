Watch CBS News
Lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turn 14 at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON - Boston's Franklin Park Zoo marked a special birthday on Saturday - lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turned 14.

The zoo celebrated with a day of special events, both in-person and on the zoo's website. The lions themselves also received special treats from their care team.

kamaia-and-dinari-credit-peter-lewick.jpg
Kamaia and Dinari, two brothers, will turn 14 at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston on Saturday. Peter Lewick

According to the zoo, lions are the only big cats that live in social groups. They are the second largest living cats, after tigers, and have a life expectancy of 16.9 years.

