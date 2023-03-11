Lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turn 14 at Franklin Park Zoo
BOSTON - Boston's Franklin Park Zoo marked a special birthday on Saturday - lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turned 14.
The zoo celebrated with a day of special events, both in-person and on the zoo's website. The lions themselves also received special treats from their care team.
According to the zoo, lions are the only big cats that live in social groups. They are the second largest living cats, after tigers, and have a life expectancy of 16.9 years.
