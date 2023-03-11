Lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turn 14 at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON - Boston's Franklin Park Zoo marked a special birthday on Saturday - lion brothers Dinari and Kamaia turned 14.

Happy 14th birthday to Dinari and Kamaia! See what we have planned for special birthday celebrations at #FPZoo today ➡️ https://t.co/kZ3qlsKHf6 pic.twitter.com/J7uc6hjWot — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) March 11, 2023

The zoo celebrated with a day of special events, both in-person and on the zoo's website. The lions themselves also received special treats from their care team.

According to the zoo, lions are the only big cats that live in social groups. They are the second largest living cats, after tigers, and have a life expectancy of 16.9 years.