Lindsay Clancy's attorney says TikTok user should be allowed to testify about McLean Hospital

Before the jury was brought in for testimony on Tuesday in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, attorneys argued before Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan over whether a TikTok user who used to work at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts should be allowed to testify.

Emily Thorndike posted on TikTok that she had been following the case and took exception to how McLean was described in a positive light when Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick was on the stand at the start of the trial.

Clancy was admitted to McLean for five days in January 2023, just weeks before she killed her three children and attempted to kill herself. Thorndike was not at McLean when Clancy was a patient there. She worked as a mental health specialist at the facility from 2014 to 2019 and then as a supervisor from 2019 to 2021.

Reddington admitted, "I hardly know what TikTok is," but he was sent Thorndike's video that criticized how the prosecutor described McLean Hospital while questioning Patrick Clancy.

"Her involvement in this case came about after the prosecutor made it out on direct exam that McLean is some kind of a five-star institution," Reddington said.

The defense attorney said he sent Thorndike several messages, but she didn't respond. Reddington's private investigator went to Thorndike's house, and the attorney said she told him she hadn't answered because "I thought you guys were all AI. I didn't know you were real, I thought it was spam."

Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague argued that Thorndike should not be allowed to testify because she was not at the facility when Clancy was there.

"In this case we deal in facts. We're presenting facts to the jury. We're not presenting somebody's opinion about what kind of care the defendant got during her time at McLean," Sprague said. "This isn't someone who's proposed to be an expert … She's been following the trial."

Judge Sullivan asked if there was a way attorneys could agree to another way to discuss staffing levels at McLean without calling Thorndike.

"Is there someone else that worked there during that time frame?" Sullivan asked. "If we're talking about staffing, or availability of program and how that worked, this witness, there's a gap there. I'm wondering if there's another way to get there."

The judge added that "I can't imagine that witness would be allowed to give, in a sense, her review of McLean … This is not TripAdvisor and I wouldn't allow it."

Sullivan did not rule on the defense's motion for Thorndike to testify, but took arguments under advisement.

He said he is inclined to have Thorndike come into the courtroom for questioning during voir dire without the jury present.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.