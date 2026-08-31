Lindsay Clancy murder trial jury resumes deliberations in deaths of her 3 children

The jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial resumed deliberations on Monday in Massachusetts for a third day after failing to reach a verdict after 10.5 hours last week.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan welcomed the jurors into the courtroom around 9:15 a.m. before sending them back out to continue deliberating. The jury got the case Thursday afternoon. They deliberated several hours Thursday, then for a full day Friday without a decision.

Arriving at the courthouse Monday, defense attorney Kevin Reddington said he hadn't seen Clancy yet and wouldn't say if he spoke with her over the weekend. He was asked how he was feeling heading into the day.

"Typical. Nervous," Reddington said.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on Aug. 31, 2026. CBS Boston

The jury is tasked with deciding if Clancy is criminally responsible for killing her three young children in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023, or if she was too mentally ill to understand what she was doing.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from 85 witnesses. They are also considering more than 200 pieces of evidence. On Friday, the jury asked a question for the first time. They asked Judge Sullivan if they could see pill bottles and the knife that were in evidence.

"Jurors have a really difficult task in this case," Laura Niemi, a psychologist and jury consultant, told WBZ-TV. "I wouldn't infer anything about the timing. I wouldn't say that a long deliberation indicates they're deadlocked. They have just an incredible amount of information to go through."

Clancy has pleaded not guilty in the case. If convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, she will go to prison. If jurors find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, she will be required to continue her stay at Tewksbury State Hospital, where her case will be reviewed periodically.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.