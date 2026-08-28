As Lindsay Clancy awaits verdict, her lawyer says "she's nervous" and "very sad, scared"

As Lindsay Clancy awaits a verdict in her Massachusetts murder trial, her lawyer Kevin Reddington says she's nervous and scared.

Reddington spoke to reporters outside Plymouth Superior Court Friday as jurors continued their first full day of deliberations. They did not reach a verdict before they were sent home for the weekend.

"She's nervous," Reddington said. "She's very sad, scared, same as she's been since this incident."

Clancy cried and took deep breaths on Thursday as Judge William Sullivan instructed jurors on the charges she is facing. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

Clancy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if she's convicted of first-degree murder. If she's found not guilty by reason of insanity, she would continue to stay in a state psychiatric hospital.

Reddington said he had "no idea" how long it might take for the jury to reach its verdict.

"They could be back in an hour or get them back in a week. You never know," he said. "There's 290-something exhibits, five weeks of testimony, it's obviously a lot of work."

When asked by a reporter what Clancy is nervous and scared about, Reddington replied, "What would you be scared of?"

He said Clancy's family has visited her regularly at Tewksbury Hospital, where she's being held, but "it's tough now because of the trial."

Jurors have deliberated for about 10 and a half hours and only asked the judge one question, requesting to see Clancy's pill bottles and the knife she used to cut herself. They'll continue their deliberations on Monday morning.