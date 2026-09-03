Lindsay Clancy supporters, critics awaiting verdict clash outside courthouse: "This is a funeral"

Tensions are growing outside the Plymouth, Massachusetts, courthouse where inside, 12 jurors are at a crossroads, deliberating Lindsay Clancy's fate for a sixth day.

On Thursday, supporters and critics of Clancy confronted each other. A woman wearing black was separated by a Massachusetts State Police trooper from a group of pink-wearing women who have been at the trial most days.

"Don't call us out just because we're wearing pink. You're wearing black. Does that have a meaning?" one woman said.

"Yes, it does," the woman wearing black said. "This is a funeral we're attending. Three babies' lives were lost."

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the strangulation deaths of her three children in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

The trial is serving as a flashpoint for people on the core issue being mulled by jurors: Did Lindsay Clancy premeditate the killings of her three young children, or was she not criminally responsible, experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time?

The argument is being portrayed online and in person. "I can be an idiot just as much as these women on TikTok," the woman wearing black said as she was moved away by a state trooper.

Aimee Breault of Acushnet, Mass., live-streams a demonstration in support of Lindsay Clancy outside Plymouth Superior Court, where Clancy is on trial in connection with the deaths of her three children, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Renee Kimball of Maine organized the rally outside the courthouse a couple of weeks ago, where hundreds of Clancy supporters showed up in pink. She said she is supporting Clancy and mental health reform.

"She said she's here for a funeral. We're not here for a funeral," Kimball said of the woman wearing black. "We're here for a trial, and trial is based on facts and testimony and evidence, and Lindsay should have a fair trial."

The jury will continue deliberations on Friday morning.