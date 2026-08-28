Lindsay Clancy jury likely wanted "up close and personal" look at evidence during deliberations, expert says

The jury in Lindsay Clancy's Massachusetts murder trial has deliberated for over 10 hours, but entered the weekend without reaching a verdict. Jurors on Friday did ask the judge to get a closer look at some of the evidence in the case.

Clancy is accused of murdering her three children and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say she planned the murders. Clancy's attorney argues she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Jurors got the case Thursday and began deliberations. On Friday morning, they sent a question to Judge William Sullivan. According to defense attorney Kevin Reddington, jurors wanted to see pill bottles and the knife that was in evidence.

"It sounds like they want to get up close and personal to physical evidence related to Lindsay Clancy's experience," said Laura Niemi, a psychologist and jury consultant.

Niemi said she wouldn't read too much into how long the jury deliberates as it relates to what verdict they may settle on.

The jury listened to testimony from 85 witnesses and has more than 200 pieces of evidence to consider.

"Jurors have a really difficult task in this case," Niemi said. "I wouldn't infer anything about the timing. I wouldn't say that a long deliberation indicates they're deadlocked. They have just an incredible amount of information to go through."

The jury that is deliberating is made up of nine women and three men.

"There's sort of this feeling at first that you might want to say 'Well, women might think this and men might think this.' The case facts matter. But also jurors' personal experiences matter a lot. So their personal experiences with parenting, with motherhood," Niemi said.

Reddington was asked how Clancy is doing during deliberations.

"She's nervous. She's scared. She's just beat down like she has been for the last 3.5 years," he said.