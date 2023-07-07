Limited train tickets for Luke Combs July 22 concert at Gillette Stadium to go on sale

FOXBORO - Commuter Rail tickets for the Luke Combs July 22 show at Gillette Stadium will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

The trains will be providing service to Gillette from Boston and Providence.

The special event train service is only for the Luke Combs show on Saturday, July 22. For the Friday, July 21 show, there will be regularly scheduled weekday Commuter Rail service and the last train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m.

Round-trip special event train tickets are $20 and will only be available through the mTicket app. No refunds or exchanges will be available and all passengers, including children under 11, must have a ticket to board the train.

The Boston train departs South Station at 3:35 p.m. and makes stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center. The Providence train departs at 3:25 p.m. and makes stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield.

Trains will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the concert ends.