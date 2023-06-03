Watch CBS News
Lightning strike throws man to ground in Antrim, New Hampshire

ANTRIM, N.H. - A man was thrown to the ground during a lightning strike in southern New Hampshire.

According to the Antrim Fire Department, the man in his 30's was standing in his garage just before 7 p.m. Friday when lighting hit outside. The bolt surged into the garage and knocked him down.

An ambulance was called because the man had a "rapid heart rate and high blood pressure which was not baseline for him," Fire Chief Marshall Gale said in a statement Saturday. However, the man refused to go to the hospital.

Gale said there were three lightning strikes in the area within a half-hour during the storms Friday. 

First published on June 3, 2023 / 12:31 PM

