Light of Dawnn Awards recognize those making an impact in the community

BOSTON - The 10th Light of Dawnn Awards were held Tuesday. The awards are in memory Dawnn Jaffier, who was shot and killed at Dorchester's Caribbean Festival in 2014, and honor unsung heroes in the nonprofit community - a passion of Jaffier's.

This year's professional recipients include Lan Baker, of New England Village; Wilfrix Cherazard, of English for New Bostonians; and Saaran Sillah, of The Boys & Girls Club in Boston. All the award recipients were recognized for the impact they are making on their communities.

Three high school students were also given scholarships in Jaffier's name.

The Light of Dawnn Awards and the Light of Dawnn Scholarships were created by Jaffier's family and friends, with support from government officials, to commemorate her legacy.