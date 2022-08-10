Watch CBS News
Local News

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.

The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.

The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%.

"Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.

The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.