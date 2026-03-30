Lexington, Massachusetts announces teacher, staff cuts, months after approval of $660M high school

Facing a budget crisis, Lexington Public Schools is cutting dozens of teacher and staff jobs less than six months after the Massachusetts town approved a tax hike to pay for the construction of a brand new high school.

According to a letter written to the school community by Lexington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie Hackett, the district is eliminating the positions of 65 full time teachers and staff, and sent non-renewal notices to 160 early career educators.

"People are stressed. They are upset," said Robin Strizhak, the President of the Lexington Education Association. "This has not happened since probably the early 90's, so I think that is what is extra shocking."

Lexington is facing a budget crisis similar to municipalities all over Massachusetts. Costs have risen due to the increased cost of health care, transportation, and special education.

"The health care costs in some districts are at a double-digit increase," said Mary Bourque, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

Enrollment in the school system has also declined while the town had no commercial growth last year, according to the Town Manager.

Revenue for the schools is separate from the temporary tax hike approved by voters last fall to build a $660 million brand new high school, but Strizhak and the vice president of the Lexington teachers union, Amanda Laskowski, said the approval of the high school may make the town less hesitant to raise taxes again.

"Do we think that the price tag of the high school should have been that high? I don't think so," Laskowski said.