Lewiston, Maine teachers prepare to return to school with students Tuesday

More than 1,000 at vigil for Lewiston, Maine shooting victims.

LEWISTON, Maine - Teachers and staff in Lewiston, Maine will go back to school Monday to prepare to welcome back students Tuesday, following last week's horrific mass shooting in the city.

After days locked inside their homes with a killer on the loose, more than 1,000 people came to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston Sunday night for a vigil, four days after a gunman killed 18 people and wounded 13 others.

But amidst the strength was sadness as the names of those killed were read aloud, a list that lasted too long.

"The name popped up and you don't want his name to be on it," said Kayla Maria. Her uncle Stephen Vozella's death is a heartbreaking loss for his family and the deaf community. Kayla Maria spoke in sign language to WBZ-TV.

"It just broke my heart. I just want to say I miss him. I miss you. I love you," she said.

Hundreds of broken hearts filled the streets of Lewiston Sunday. School committee member Meghan Hird lost her friend and golf buddy Trisha Asselin.

"Selfless is the best word to describe Trisha. I will miss her when we go back to golf in the spring I will miss her," Hird told WBZ.

The school committee is working on a reentry plan for students, one that will provide them with mental health resources, emotional help and therapy dogs.