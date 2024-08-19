"Les Misérables" returns to Boston to embrace a new generation

BOSTON - In the nearly 40 years since "Les Misérables" debuted, more than 130 million people in 53 countries have seen it, and now the beloved musical makes its return to Boston.

A classic musical

Actor Nick Cartell has portrayed the lead, Jean Valjean, more than 1,200 times. He said the show and the music never get old, and "that's what's so exciting about 'Les Mis,' is that every time you see it, you can see something different."

"It can be such an escape, the storytelling that we do. And I know even for me personally the reasons I go to the theater is to connect with the story that is being told," says Haley Dortch, who plays Fantine.

Many theater lovers grew up with this score., "It's really cool to now have a new generation that is embracing this show," Cartell said. "Their parents saw it when they were teenagers and are now bringing them to see it for the first time. And they're able to now connect with these characters and carry their story forward."

Bringing new twists

There are new projections that help bring the stage alive and also carry the story forward.

"I think one of the reasons that 'Les Mis' is still poignant is because they continue to change and make changes to the show. It's not just stuck in what it was 40 years ago, 30 years ago," Cartell said.

"It's still such a relevant message, and a lot of people can relate to it, no matter where they come from in life," agreed Dortch.

Les Misérables is at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston through August 25.