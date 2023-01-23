Leominster plow drivers work through slush: "It's disgusting"

LEOMINSTER -- Mike Macduff and his team of plow drivers were out early Monday in Leominster. "Slush. Like everybody's least favorite thing to do. Cleaning up a lake, that's what it feels like," said Macduff, the CEO of MGM Properties.

There was only so much for the plow drivers to do as they waited for the rain to change over to snow.

"It's disgusting. This is typical. Winter's getting going. Hard to deal with 'babysitting storms,'" Macduff said.

Trucks out treating the roads were doing the heavy lifting in the early hours of Monday.

"Just trying to keep up with it, make sure everybody's safe. Salt, salt some more, then salt again," said plow driver Justin Grabelle.

This was the area's first real taste of winter.

"We saw this back in 2015 where it's all of a sudden you have nothing, nothing, nothing. You think we're going to skate right through winter and go alright this is pretty easy but then it's back-to-back blizzards," said Grabelle.

Students in and around Leominster got an extra long weekend -- no school this past Friday and again on Monday -- because of the weather.