Leominster, Massachusetts man accused of killing wife, pointing gun at police

A Leominster, Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife the day after Christmas will remain in custody. Prosecutors say 64-year-old James Marsh allegedly shot and killed his wife, Ann, inside their Union Street home.

Marsh was in court Monday, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

"Briefly your honor the defendant is alleged that on December 26 during an altercation with his wife at home, he shot and killed his wife and then police responded to the home," a prosecutor said.

Investigators say Marsh pointed his gun at police officers when they responded to the home and saw him sitting on the couch next to his wife.

Neighbor Michael Senneville heard the commotion. "I looked out the front window and there was about 16 cruisers up and down the road. And I said something is going on," Senneville said.

Marsh allegedly barricaded himself in the home for hours until he surrendered to state police.

"She was always happy"

Steve Gariepy says Ann Marsh worked for him for 30 years at a former furniture store in Leominster. He says he knew both Ann and James and got together with them occasionally.

"She was always happy, which is what makes this so crazy," Gariepy said. "Bubbly and loved having plenty of fun but took care of business at work. There was never anything that I can recall that she ever said that was bad about him which makes this so shocking."

"I never saw any trouble over there," Senneville said. "It's very sad."

Marsh is being held without bail and is due back in court on Friday, January 2 for a probable cause hearing.