What to do with leftover Halloween candy? Some solutions available in Massachusetts

What to do with your extra Halloween candy and wrappers?

MEDFORD - Spooky season is officially over and many people are wondering what to do with all their leftover Halloween candy. In Massachusetts, there's several solutions for both the extra sweets and the wrappers.

Collecting leftover candy

The Medford Public Library is collecting leftover candy.

"We love that people are trying to get rid of their Halloween candy and we're about to roll it into the next set of holidays," said Sam Sedneck, assistant director of the library.

Until Nov. 7, the library will be accepting unopened Halloween candy that will later be used to decorate gingerbread houses during the holidays.

"We have been doing it for years and we do get quite the pile of candy for this."

The nonprofit Soldiers' Angels also collects candy donations to send to troops overseas. To search for a dropoff location near you, click here.

What about candy wrappers?



But if you've already eaten all your Halloween candy, you can do something with all the wrappers instead of throwing them out. With a $2 dollar donation, the store Trove Green Provisions in Medford will be collecting candy wrappers and sending them to TerraCycle for recycling.

"What we want to do is make sure that we're disposing of them completely and properly in the trash or if possible, recycling them," said Clare Flaherty, the store's owner.

Trove will be accepting donations until the end of the year.

"So you have all the way up until the holidays to consume all of your candy," said Flaherty.