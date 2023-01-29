LeBron James, Patrick Beverley meltdowns after missed call highlight Celtics' win over Lakers

BOSTON – The Celtics caught a break at the end of regulation Saturday night against the rival Los Angeles Lakers. For many fans at TD Garden, the aftermath following a missed call may have been a bigger highlight than the victory.

LeBron James was fouled as he drove to the hoop just before the final horn sounded in regulation with the score tied 105-105. There was just one problem for the Lakers – no foul was called on the play and the game headed to overtime.

James was incensed, flailing at the officials and eventually dropping to his knees on the court in disbelief.

Before the overtime period started, Patrick Beverley took a photographer's camera and walked onto the floor to show an image of the play to referee Eric Lewis, who immediately issued a technical foul.

Patrick Beverley really brought a camera out to the floor 😅 pic.twitter.com/7hMugg7BaN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2023

The Celtics went on to win the game, 125-121 in overtime.

Lewis admitted to a pool reporter after the game that the officials botched the play to end regulation.

"There was contact," Lewis said. "At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play."

James told reporters after the game that he was perplexed by the lack of call.

"I don't understand. I don't understand what we're doing, and I watch basketball every single day," he said. "I watch games every single day and I don't see it happening to nobody else. It's just weird."

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham echoed James' feelings.

"The best player on Earth can't get a call. It's amazing," Ham said. "As much as you try not to put it on the officiating, it's becoming increasingly difficult."

As for the Celtics, forward Jaylen Brown said it wasn't the officials who decided a close rivalry game.

"At the end of the day, the players decided that game," Brown said.