Lawrence Guy retires as member of Patriots after signing a one-day contract

Lawrence Guy enjoyed a 14-year career in the NFL, but the former defensive end had most of his success over a seven-year run with the New England Patriots. He didn't finish his career in New England, but Guy signed a one-day contract with the team on Friday so he could officially retire as a Patriot.

Guy's wife, four children, and his parents were on hand at Gillette Stadium for Friday's ceremony, which he called a "full circle" moment. As a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2011, Guy recalls being told "we'll see how it works" at the start of his career.

Many told him he'd be lucky to last seven seasons in the NFL, but Guy doubled that. He spent his first year in the league on various practice squads and then bounced between the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, and Baltimore Ravens before he landed with the Patriots in 2017.

Guy's career really took off when he brought his unselfish nature to New England and became a pillar along the defensive line for Bill Belichick. He played on some special defensive units with the Patriots, and reached the top of the football world when he was part of a defense that held the Los Angeles Rams to just three points in the New England's Super Bowl LIII victory.

"I wanted to do this in New England because New England was my home. They always say the grass is greener on the other side. New England brought me in and watered me, they let me grow. They made sure I was going to be the pinnacle of what I needed to be," Guy said Friday at the podium inside Gillette Stadium.

Lawrence Guy was all smiles as he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the New England Patriots. WBZ-TV

"I've been through different teams. There is no other organization similar to the one here," added Guy. "There are certain teams that have history, but no other team is like this organization that helps grow you on and off the field."

Lawrence Guy's career with the Patriots

Guy's favorite memories with the Patriots weren't individual plays that he made, but the moments the defense and team came together to overcome whatever was in front of them. He remembers the 2018 team getting off to a rough start and losing games they should have won. Belichick approached Guy and the defense about changing up their scheme during the season, which helped the unit mold into a dominant force and sparked the Super Bowl run.

"We sat there as a unit and said we're going to do what it takes to improve to make it to the championship. Nobody believed we'd do it, but we did it," he said. "I remember Brian Flores and I remember Bill and a few other coaches came up to us and asked to play two-technique. He said it's for the team and if you want to win the Super Bowl, this will work.

"We bought in as a unit and we bought in as a team," said Guy.

Guy is never one to make any moment about himself. But his favorite memory came right after that Super Bowl win over the Rams.

"Me and my oldest were the first to kiss the Lombardi before everyone else got their germs on it," he said with a giant smile.

Guy's career numbers don't pop off the page, but he was a valuable member to the Patriots on the field and in the locker room. He was a team captain in New England in 2020, and was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Guy was a champion in the community as well and held several back-to-school giveaways and holiday events through his foundation, which has a focus on education and helping students with learning disabilities. Guy was recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award from the Patriots in 2021 for his charitable endeavors.

Guy last played for the Cincinnati Bengals last season, but his heart was always in New England. He and his wife are expecting twins, and are having their baby shower inside Gillette Stadium in December.

He'll also be at Sunday's game when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns, and will be honored before the game as the "Keeper of the Light" when he gets to ring the bell atop the lighthouse.

"I'm just going to do a soft little ring. I don't think you can break it," he joked. "I saw someone try to break it already and I think that's impossible."