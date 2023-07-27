Lawrence Guy mostly mum on unresolved contract situation with the Patriots

BOSTON -- Lawrence Guy skipped the Patriots' mandatory minicamp during the offseason. A report indicated it was related to a contract dispute of some kind.

But Guy showed up for training camp this week, avoiding the $50,000 daily fines that would have accompanied a holdout. He said that he and his wife welcomed a baby to the world around the time of OTAs and minicamp, which contributed to his absence.

As for whether or not his presence at training camp indicates that his contract situation is resolved, Guy didn't quite say that was the case.

"You know, I'm here. I've got a big smile on my face. I'm gonna do whatever I can for the organization, work as hard as I can," Guy said.

Guy, entering his seventh season in New England, said he understands the business aspect of the sport and mostly chose to paint a positive picture during his 6-minute session with the media.

"But you guys see my nice shaved head, though?" Guy asked reporters after facing yet another contract-related question.

"My job to do is to go out there and play football. We'll let everything else handle itself," Guy also said. "When I'm out here with this jersey on, I'm a Patriot, and I'm out here playing for my teammates, my coaches. I'm out here supporting my family, I'm doing what I can to support the fans when they come out and cheer. We've got a whole bunch of fans out here coming to see us practice, and that's the main goal that we go out there and do what we can."

Guy, 33, is entering the third year of a four-year deal he signed prior to the 2021 season. He's due to make $2 million in base salary with up to $1 million in per game roster bonuses, with no money guaranteed. He was on the field for 44.5 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps last season.