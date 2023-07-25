Bill Belichick hopeful that Lawrence Guy's contract situation has been resolved

FOXBORO -- Lawrence Guy reportedly skipped out on Patriots minicamp because of an issue with his contract. As the team prepares to kick off training camp on Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick wasn't sure if that issue has been resolved yet.

"I hope so," Belichcik replied Tuesday morning when asked about Guy's contract situation. "It's football season. Most football players play football in football season."

Belichick wasn't sure if Guy was in the building Tuesday morning, when New England's veteran players were due to report to Gillette Stadium.

"We'll find out in an hour. I haven't been in there. They're getting physicals," said Belichick.

While he fills a lot of roles for the Patriots, Belichick made it clear that he does not do physicals.

"Doctors do those," said Belichick, who does not have an M.D. after his job title.

Guy, 33, is entering his seventh season with the Patriots and the third year of a four-year contract that he signed ahead of the 2021 season. That pact will pay the defensive lineman $2 million this season, with up to $1.5 million in bonuses. It's a solid bargain for a player that fills in important spot like Guy, not to mention brings a lot of leadership to the defense and the locker room.

Guy has been honored numerous times for his work off the field since joining the Patriots in 2017, including the Ron Burton Award in 2021. He was a team captain in 2020, and has played in 93 regular-season games and eight playoff games with New England.