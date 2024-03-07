Latest trade rumors indicate Bruins are looking to make additions

BOSTON -- The trade deadline is a day away, and the Bruins appear to be looking to add to their roster.

Of course, with no cap room to speak of, they can't add without subtracting. But based on some trade rumors ahead of Friday's deadline, Don Sweeney is looking to improve his team as best he can.

ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported that a potential three-way deal is cooking, one that would send Jake DeBrusk out of Boston and would bring Elias Lindholm to the Bruins (with Jake Guentzel going to the Canucks).

👀

Plenty of potential deal scenarios out there right now, but this one I heard has caught my attention ;

Guentzel to @Canucks

DeBrusk to @penguins

Lindholm to @NHLBruins

In a potential 3 way deal.#HockeyX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 6, 2024

The Athletic's Chris Johnston had previously reported the potential for that three-team trade.

The 29-year-old Lindholm was just traded on Jan. 31 from Calgary to Vancouver, but he could be on the move again if that deal comes to fruition. Lindholm is just a couple of years removed from his 42-goal season in 2021-22 for Calgary, though he's yet to replicate that production. He had 22 goals and 42 assists last year, and he has 13 goals and 25 assists this season.

Like Debrusk, Lindholm is an underperforming unrestricted free agent-to-be, but the Bruins are likely interested in adding the centerman to help provide some structure for the top three lines.

The Bruins are also poking around on the defenseman market too, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. According to Dreger, the Bruins "have the inside track" on acquiring defenseman Joel Edmundson from Washington.

Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot Dman has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

The 30-year-old Edmundson is a veteran of 521 regular-season games and 75 playoff games, winning a Stanley Cup with the Blues over the Bruins in 2019. Edmundson is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $3.5 million cap hit. He was traded to the Capitals from Montreal last summer, after previously being traded by the Blues to the Hurricanes (in 2019) and being traded by the Hurricanes to the Canadiens (in 2020).

Though the deadline isn't until 3 p.m. ET on Friday, a slew of deals have already been completed. Bruins fans can thus be on the lookout for a shakeup of