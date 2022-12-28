Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he admitted to cheating

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail.

Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.

A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing a three-point turn. Police also said they found a pink folding knife in the street by following a trail of blood.

Using the witness's description of the car, police found the suspect on I-93 North near Exit 15B. There was blood in the front grille, the D.A. said.

Warner allegedly admitted to stabbing and hitting the victim with her car because he admitted to cheating.

"The actions people take when they receive unwelcome news can make a bad situation much worse for everyone involved, as is the case here. This woman's actions have had a dramatic impact on her life and the victim's," D.A. Kevin Hayden said.

Warner was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car and knife) and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury. If she makes bail she must stay away and have no contact with the victim. She is scheduled to return to court on March 24 for a pre-trial hearing.