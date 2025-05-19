Large tree crashes onto home in Billerica causing extensive damage

A large tree crashed down in Billerica Monday afternoon, damaging a family's home. The Gladfelter family was at work at the time and got a call from a relative which was both relieving and rattling.

A massive tree ripped right out of its roots, crashing onto their house on Sprague Street Monday afternoon.

It landed in the second-floor room where their teen son would have been in. A few branches hit their parked car too.

The family says there is extensive damage inside and to the roof and windows.

A tree fell onto a home on Sprague Street in Billerica, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"So thankful this was in the middle of the day on a quiet peaceful day when nobody else was around," said homeowner Katie Gladfelter. "It's pretty intense but you know we're just kind of taking it in stride because it's an act of nature."

First, neighbors say they saw the large tree sway back and forth. Then moments later, Fred Toppi says he discovered the toppled tree on the home.

"It just snapped"

"I saw the tree wavering and wavering and I knew something was going to happen and all of a sudden I was going to park my car, and I heard a thud," said Toppi. "It just snapped, that's how bad the wind was this morning like it was bad."

Since 2016, the family has lived in the house and says they haven't had any issues with the tree, so they're taking this act of nature in stride.

"I am beyond relief that nobody was home, nobody one else got injured," said Gladfelter. "Luckily our neighbor's house it didn't get all the way to them."

There is no official word on what caused the tree to fall.

The family said they were told the tree is on town property, so crews will be there Tuesday to clean it up.