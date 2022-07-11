Watch CBS News
Large Hingham home destroyed by fire

Large Hingham home engulfed in flames
HINGHAM -- A large home on Mann Street in Hingham was destroyed by flames on Monday. 

Skyeye flew over the scene where only the chimney remained standing. 

Crews were working to put out flames among the debris. 

A Hingham home was destroyed by fire on Monday. CBS Boston

At least one other home nearby was also damaged. 

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was home when it started. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

