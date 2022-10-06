Lantern Room at top of Scituate Lighthouse to be removed

SCITUATE - The top of Scituate Lighthouse will be gone Thursday morning.

Experts found safety and structural concerns with the Lantern Room.

Built in 1811, it's one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States and still works as an aide to navigation. According to the Scituate Historical Society, the last major work done on the lighthouse and the Lantern Room was in the 1930s.

The $2 million project will include a complete rebuild of the Lantern Room, including a new frame, new window frames, glazing and copper cladding. The Spencer Preservation Group will design and oversee the restoration.

The repair and replacement of the Lantern Room and tower section renovation is expected to be complete by late spring or early summer of 2023.