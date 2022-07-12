Historic covered bridge in New Hampshire damaged by truck

LANCASTER, N.H. -- A covered bridge in New Hampshire, built in 1862, was substantially damaged by an oversized truck Monday.

The town of Lancaster said the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge is closed while they wait for it to be professionally evaluated.

The 94-foot bridge spanning the Israel River in the White Mountains is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the state.

Lancaster Selectman Leon H. Rideout posted to Facebook that repairs will be made as soon as possible. Photos he shared show extensive damage.

"I have to say this afternoon was quite distressing when for the second time this summer a driver thought they could drive a truck that was larger than the size the signs said would fit through our iconic Mechanic Street bridge," he wrote. "More dismaying is the driver saying that they didn't realize they hit the bridge."