Lakeida Burris accused of 'worst case of intentional starvation' of a dog MSCPA has ever seen

Dog nursed back to health as owner faces animal cruelty charges in Roxbury

Dog nursed back to health as owner faces animal cruelty charges in Roxbury

Dog nursed back to health as owner faces animal cruelty charges in Roxbury

ROXBURY - A Roxbury woman on Boston Police's "Most Wanted" list is facing animal cruelty charges after the MSPCA said she intentionally starved and then abandoned her dog.

Lakeida Burris, 36, is accused of abandoning her 3-year-old dog, Jobee, at a dumpster shortly after police were called to her home on an unrelated matter. Animal Control then brought Jobee to MSPCA-Angell.

Lakeida Burris CBS Boston

Jobee weighed only 24 and a half pounds. Veterinarians at the MSPCA said that's about half of what a healthy weight would be for a dog his size. The MSPCA called it the "worst case of intentional starvation they have ever seen," saying his stomach and digestive system had all but shut down with no food.

Jobee continues to recover at the MSPCA as his owner faces animal cruelty charges. MSPCA-Angell

"He was days—if not hours—away from death, so it's nothing short of a miracle that he is still with us," said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell's Director of Adoption Centers and Programs.

Jobee continues to be nursed back to health. His tail had to be partially amputated but he's closer to a healthy weight. The MSPCA said he'll still need some time before he's ready for adoption.

Burris was arraigned in Roxbury District Court Thursday. She was held on $1,500 bail.