Bostonians enjoy unofficial end of summer on sun-filled Labor Day: "Best time of year around here"

Monday was a banner day across Boston as crowds came to unofficially say goodbye to summer on a perfect and sunny Labor Day.

"It's one of those things I say to myself, 'I want to do that this summer,'" Ann McCann from Watertown said during a visit to Boston's iconic Swan Boats. "Sometimes the summer can go by and this is the last chance. So here we are."

Labor Day was the last day of the Swan Boat season, and it was a busy one. The family-owned business enjoyed an all-day long line of locals and tourists. When they reopen in 2027, the signature Boston business will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

"I'm really oftentimes very touched by the stories I hear and often overwhelmed because things are changing. A lot of things that have kind of been the fabric of our history may not be there anymore. Not only are these still here, but they're exactly the same," said Lyn Paget of the Swan Boats.

The warm sunshine felt like a gift from Mother Nature on this day off for so many. While some made a dent in a book, at Frog Pond young visitors made a splash.

"For me the best season is like August through October. Weather around here is great, not too humid but still pretty warm. Best time of year around here for sure," Gideon Rabson in Brighton said.

At Boston Public Garden, the ducklings were making way for fall; the statues' scarves were the colors of foliage - gifted by a fan from Maine. Across the city, no scarves are needed just yet, but Boston students were picking their outfits for the first day of school on Tuesday.

"I want to go back to school because I want to see my friends and see who my teacher is going to be this year. And I want to learn more about math," Lisandro, a fifth-grader, said.

But before the hustle and bustle of autumn and holidays, Monday marked one last slow afternoon enjoying the city.

"Being here and walking around in this park is one thing and wonderful but to actually be on the water is an amazing thing in itself," David McCann said of the slow Swan Boat ride.

"It's just so lovely looking out at them. So peaceful," his wife added.