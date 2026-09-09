Neto hits 3-run HR over Green Monster as Angels beat Red Sox 6-4 to take series

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Zach Neto hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Ryan Johnson gave up three runs over six innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Wednesday night to take the series.

Jose Siri added a two-run shot and Denzer Guzman a long solo homer for the Angels, who won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight against Texas on Aug. 11-13.

Winning for just the fourth time in 15 games, Los Angeles captured its first road series since taking two of three from Houston on Aug. 18-20.

Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer and Wilyer Abreu a solo one for Boston, which lost the final two games after winning the opener Monday.

Coming in with a 1.67 ERA in his last six starts when he gave zero or one run five times, Johnson (4-8) breezed through his four scoreless innings, giving up two singles while his teammates built a 6-0 lead.

Jake Bennett (9-7) gave up a season-high six runs - five coming in one inning to surpass his previous high of four - on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ben Joyce got the final three outs for his fourth save despite giving up a run.

The Angels halted Boston's five-game winning streak Tuesday.

Neto hit his 25th of the season into the first row of Monster seats to make it 3-0. After Mike Trout doubled, Siri sent his eighth in Boston's bullpen.

Guzman's caromed off a billboard high above the Monster seats.

Behind a three-game sweep in Anaheim in early July, Boston took the season series, 4-2.

Up next

Angels: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 4.96 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series Friday against the Nationals.

Red Sox: RHP Sonny Gray (17-4, 2.69) looks to continue his strong season in the first of three against the Royals on Friday.