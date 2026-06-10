Mbappé, French national team greet hundreds of fans in Boston: "It was life-changing honestly"

When the French national team pulled up to their Boston hotel Wednesday afternoon for the duration of their World Cup run, they were greeted by hundreds of fans lining the streets and sidewalks around it.

Some fans told WBZ-TV they arrived eight hours before the team to secure their chance of meeting some of the players. Team France made it to the final of the last World Cup in 2022, and they are highly favored this go around.

They also feature one of the most popular players in the entire game. Kylian Mbappé is reportedly the highest paid player in Europe thanks to his contract with Real Madrid in La Liga. He is playing for the French national team in the World Cup.

Fans who lined up outside of the Four Seasons Hotel were stunned when Mbappé walked down the line to meet them and sign their team gear.

Kylian Mbappé signs autographs for fans in Boston. CBS Boston

"I am excited, you know. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially as a big Mbappé fan," said 24-year-old Richard Vega of Milford. "I love Real Madrid, just seeing my idol in person just doesn't feel real. The fact I got to meet him, words can't even describe it."

"It was life-changing honestly, just seeing him up close, and it meant so much to me," said Caanan Rooks of Hingham who got Mbappé's autograph.

The team will be based in Boston for as long as they are in the tournament, says Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. As WBZ-TV reported, the team will use Bentley University in Waltham as their practice facility.

France has matches against Senegal in New Jersey, and Iraq in Philadelphia before facing Norway at Boston Stadium in Foxboro on June 26.