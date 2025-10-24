Kyle Dugger is the only player on Patriots' Week 8 injury report

The New England Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Safety Kyle Dugger is the lone player on Friday's injury report, listed as questionable with a knee injury.

"Other than that, pretty quiet," head coach Mike Vrabel said of the team's injury front Friday afternoon.

Dugger was limited on both Thursday and Friday, and was the only player who wasn't a full participant for the final practice of the week. The veteran safety has started four of the team's seven games this season, and has 17 combined tackles for the New England defense.

Dugger started the last two games as Jaylinn Hawkins was out with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in all three practices this week and should return Sunday against Cleveland. Hawkins has 23 tackles (including two for a loss), an interception, 1.5 sacks, and two QB hits in his five games this season, all of which were starts.

Fellow safety Craig Woodson was back to being a full participant on Friday after he missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday with an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday in Tennessee. Woodson has started all seven games of his rookie season so far, and has racked up 34 tackles, a pass defended, and a fumble recover.

If Dugger can't go, Dell Pettus would be in line for some more snaps on Sunday. Special-teamer Brenden Schooler could also see some run at safety if the Patriots need him.

But overall, the Patriots are a pretty healthy bunch heading into their Week 8 game against the 2-5 Browns in Foxboro. Cleveland has listed two players as questionable for Sunday on their injury report: defensive tackle Adin Huntington (concussion) and tight end David Njoku (knee). Both were limited for Cleveland on Friday.

Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (wrist/back) and receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) were both limited Friday but are good-to-go for Sunday.