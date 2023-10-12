Kyle Dugger added to Patriots' long injury report with foot issue

Reiss: Pats can add some juice to receiving corps this week

Reiss: Pats can add some juice to receiving corps this week

Reiss: Pats can add some juice to receiving corps this week

BOSTON -- The Patriots' injury report is a busy place ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas. And the list got a little longer on Thursday.

Safety Kyle Dugger was added to the injury report, listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot issue.

Dugger's addition brings the total number of Patriots on the injury report to 16.

Dugger scored a defensive touchdown last year when the Patriots visited the Raiders, and he led all Patriots players in defensive snaps last week. He was not on Wednesday's injury report, so he apparently suffered the foot issue on the practice field.

Three players were non-participants: Matthew Judon, Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Judon is certainly not playing Sunday, and the two receivers are very much unlikely to play, after they suffered concussions on Sunday.

Out in Las Vegas, the Raiders got a bit healthier on Thursday, with Davante Adams going from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Jakobi Meyers went from being limited with a wrist injury on Wednesday to being a full participant on Thursday.

The full injury report is below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

WR Tyquan Thornton,Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Nate Hobbs, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Davante Adams, Shoulder

CB Jakorian Bennett, Shoulder

DE Maxx Crosby, Knee

WR Tre Tucker, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Marcus Epps, Knee

DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee

CB David Long Jr., Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers, Wrist

CB Amik Robertson, Knee