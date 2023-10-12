Kyle Dugger added to Patriots' long injury report with foot issue
BOSTON -- The Patriots' injury report is a busy place ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas. And the list got a little longer on Thursday.
Safety Kyle Dugger was added to the injury report, listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot issue.
Dugger's addition brings the total number of Patriots on the injury report to 16.
Dugger scored a defensive touchdown last year when the Patriots visited the Raiders, and he led all Patriots players in defensive snaps last week. He was not on Wednesday's injury report, so he apparently suffered the foot issue on the practice field.
Three players were non-participants: Matthew Judon, Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Judon is certainly not playing Sunday, and the two receivers are very much unlikely to play, after they suffered concussions on Sunday.
Out in Las Vegas, the Raiders got a bit healthier on Thursday, with Davante Adams going from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Jakobi Meyers went from being limited with a wrist injury on Wednesday to being a full participant on Thursday.
The full injury report is below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Matthew Judon, Elbow
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
WR Tyquan Thornton,Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Nate Hobbs, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Davante Adams, Shoulder
CB Jakorian Bennett, Shoulder
DE Maxx Crosby, Knee
WR Tre Tucker, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Marcus Epps, Knee
DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee
CB David Long Jr., Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers, Wrist
CB Amik Robertson, Knee
