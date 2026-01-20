Patriots selling woman's unique clothing designs in Gillette Stadium Pro Shop

The New England Patriots are not the only one on a roll this season. Kate Weinburg is scoring big at the Gillette Stadium with her creative Patriots clothing design.

She's the founder of her own company called Kwein, short for her name. The 25-year-old Newton native has a total of six different pieces of merchandise selling fast inside the Patriots Pro Shop.

"I wasn't sure how many people would go out of their way, drive to the Pro Shop. But it's been beyond expectations" she said.

Patriots hats designed by Kate Weinberg. CBS Boston

Kwein by Design

Weinburg has only been in the game for three years after graduating college. Kate says she's been sharing her designs online since 2023.

"I started selling my own designs because I kept getting so many comments of people saying 'Where can I buy something from you?'" she said.

The Patriots retail team caught wind of one of her online videos and they hired her. She now has unique hats, t-shirts and sweats that are selling fast.

"I look at what's out there and try to approach it in a new way and make what I create personal to people," she said.

Unique Patriots merchandise

She said her success comes from thinking outside the box.

"I wanted to do something that's just New England pride. I went to college in Maine, so I had to do the lobster. I did the sailboat thinking of the Charles River," she said.

Weinburg said this has by far been her greatest season when it comes to sales.

"This was where I grew up and my family. It's been an incredible season, and so everything has kind of worked out perfectly with this collection and I am really excited," she said.

The items are only available for purchase at the Pro Shop, which has ordered new inventory this week.