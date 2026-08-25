Worcester police officer killed at home to be remembered at wake Tuesday afternoon

A wake will be held Tuesday afternoon for Kurt Solomon, the Worcester, Massachusetts police officer killed in his home last week.

Solomon was off-duty when he was found dead in his house on Wildwood Avenue on August 18. His wife, Karen Solomon, was wanted for questioning in the case. She was found dead on Monday afternoon in the woods near the Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital in Worcester. A gun was discovered near her body, according to Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier. He called it a "tragic murder-suicide."

Worcester Police Officer Kurt Solomon. Worcester Police Union

Kurt Solomon's cause of death has not yet been released. He was 57 years old and left behind two sons.

His wake will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church on Main Street in Worcester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated there on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Solomon had been with the Worcester Police for 31 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and an "old school street cop," according to police union president Tom Duffy.

"As much as I know people want to know about the details surrounding the current events, we're proud to talk about his commitment to this country and this city the next couple of days during these services," Duffy told WBZ-TV.

"We still have plenty of work to do as far as wrapping up all the pieces to this," Saucier said at a news conference Monday.

"The nightmare of the past week has left our family heartbroken and rudderless. The compassion, dedication, and empathy of all the agencies involved have given us light in the face of darkness," the Solomon family said in a statement. "For those in Massachusetts, and throughout the world who have offered up prayers and sympathies, they have helped us through each minute of the day."