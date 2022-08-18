Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson expected to "miss some time" with concussion

FOXBORO -- A blindside hit knocked New England receiver Kristian Wilkerson out of Wednesday's joint practice between the Patriots and the Panthers in Foxboro. The hit by Kenny Robinson sent Wilkerson to the hospital, and he's now expected to miss some time with a concussion.

Wilkerson appeared to be knocked out after the hit, as he remained on the ground for several minutes before being carted off. Patriots players believe the hit was clean, but Robinson's subsequent reaction -- standing over Wilkerson and celebrating as the was receiver on the ground -- started one of the two fights in Foxboro on Wednesday. Robinson was ejected from the practice, and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the safety could face further discipline from the team for his actions.

Wilkerson suffered a concussion from the hit, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. Other tests at the hospital did come back negative, but the third-year receiver will now likely miss some time, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

Missing time won't help Wilkerson's cause at making the roster this season, especially with New England's crowded crop of receivers. After signing with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2020, he spent most of the last two seasons on the New England practice squad. Wilkerson played in three games last season, making four catches for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In last week's preseason opener, Wilkerson made a team-high eight receptions for 99 yards against the New York Giants.