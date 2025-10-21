Fired Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau helps at Celtics practice after eliminating Boston from playoffs

The Celtics got some tips Monday at practice from an unlikely source in Tom Thibodeau, who helped eliminate them from the playoffs last season before he was fired as head coach of the New York Knicks.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but was fired after New York was swept in four games by the Indiana Pacers.

On Monday, he was at Celtics practice as a guest of head coach Joe Mazzulla.

"He's obviously been one of the best coaches around for a long time. Worked here. Won a championship here. Just having him around makes me better, makes our organization better, so there's a lot of respect for him," Mazzulla said.

Thibodeau was an assistant coach in Boston for three seasons, starting with the team's championship run in 2007-2008.

Last year, Thibodeau's Knicks surprised many in basketball when they prevented the Celtics from earning a second straight title by eliminating Boston in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown told reporters that the time the team spent with Thibodeau at practice was valuable.

"We lost last year. It stung losing to the Knicks," Brown said. "So to have Thibs here at our practice and explaining some of the things that he saw to help them beat us only helps me get better, only helps us get better. So I value that. Shoutout to Thibs for being here today."

The Celtics open their season at home Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston then travels to take on Thibodeau's former team at Madison Square Garden as the Celtics and Knicks play Friday night.