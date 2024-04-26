Kingston Carnival to require chaperones for teens after fight in Weymouth

KINGSTON - Fiesta Shows is making some changes to its entry policy following a fight that broke out among teens at its carnival in Weymouth last Friday night. Fists were seen flying and a young crowd cheering on two young girls captured on cellphone video.

Brenda Martinez, 13, was in the crowd. "I was just scared at first, everybody saw the fight and was coming in and pushing us just to get the video," said Martinez.

Her mother Jessica Figueroa was waiting in the parking lot of the Weymouth carnival and saw the commotion. "I freaked out I couldn't get in there. I called and said you need to get out now," said Figueroa.

The outbreak of violence led to the cancellation of the carnival for the weekend and two arrests.

New security measures in place

As it moves to Kingston this weekend there are new security measures in place. Minors 13 to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. That adult can only chaperone four minors and has to remain with them at the event.

Jena Salvucci with a young son says she's now nervous about attending the popular events. "It couldn't hurt to have a certified adult accompanying them and keeping an eye on things," she said.

Signs outside Fiesta Shows carnival in Kingston say teens are required to be accompanied by an adult CBS Boston

More police officers at Kingston carnival

The new entry rules are now clearly displayed at the entrance, and three times the usual number of police details have been hired to keep a more careful watch on carnival goers. "If we can be there and be proactive and ensure parental supervision, it makes it easier to have public safety in an environment like that," said Kingston Police Chief Brian Holmes.

Jessica Figueroa says she's surprised by what she didn't see at the Weymouth carnival. "There were no security guards when I got in there, why didn't they have security and police officers around," she asked.

She says she's also troubled by teens recording and not intervening, and believes the restrictions are now necessary. "I even felt guilty myself for not being there. I should have had my kids with me and defending them," said Figueroa.

They are changes aimed at ensuring it's a fun and not a frightening event. "I think it makes sense and helps us do our job," said Chief Holmes.