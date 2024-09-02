King Richard's Faire in Carver ready to take families to a magical place for 43rd year

CARVER - A trip back in time is only a car ride away in Massachusetts. For decades, the family-run King Richard's Faire in Carver has been entertaining crowds in New England.

Massachusetts' Renaissance festival

"You walk through our gates, and you are literally transported back into the 16th century," general manager Aimée Shapiro-Sedley told WBZ-TV.

She was just two years old when her parents started what would eventually become the annual festival, and she and her mom still run it today.

Across the fairgrounds, you'll find entertainment, food, and art of all kinds. Elizabeth Moore and her mother, Deborah Mezker, are behind the shop Heart's Delight. They design, manufacture, and sell Renaissance clothing.

"I love making it. I love picking a fabric I love that all of my children at one point in time have been part of the business," Mezker said.

"It's very rewarding and exciting to see it when you occasionally see someone on stage wearing your shirts and that you really feel part of the 43 years of what's been going on here," Moore added.

For the past five seasons, Kirk Simpson has portrayed King Richard the XI, and he still can't get enough of the fair.

"It is a magical place where you can come, and you basically escape reality. You can come into a different world and just be who you are, be who you want to be, be who, you know, who you always wanted to be," Simpson said.

When is King Richard's Faire open?

Over the decades, families sharing the tradition has helped the faire thrive.

"Kids came with their parents when they were young, and then they came as teenagers and then young adults, and now they have families. We see all these different generations out here, and everyone has fun because we have something for everybody," Shapiro-Sedley said.

King Richard's Faire is open on weekends starting Labor Day weekend through October 20, plus Monday, October 14.